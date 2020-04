Two soldiers at the IDF general training base Ir HaBahadim in southern Israel tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday morning, Channel 13 reported.This put approximately 50 other soldiers who had interacted with them in quarantine immediately.Ir HaBahadim, which translates to "City of Training Bases," is an extremely large IDF base for soldiers in training, meaning that the two soldiers could have interacted with any number of other soldiers in the same base.