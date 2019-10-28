UK PM Johnson accepts EU's Brexit delay

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

By REUTERS
October 28, 2019 19:26
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday confirmed to the European Union his formal acceptance of a Brexit delay but asked the bloc to make clear that there could be no further extension to the divorce beyond Jan. 31.

"I have no discretion under the UK's European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 2) Act 2019, which was imposed on this government against its will, to do anything other than confirm the UK's formal agreement to this extension," Johnson said in a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk.

"This unwanted prolongation of the UK's membership of the EU is damaging to our democracy," Johnson said, adding that he was urging EU member states to make clear there could be no further extension after Jan. 31.


