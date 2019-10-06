Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK could move on 'mechanism' of Northern Ireland consent-Brexit Secretary Barclay

By REUTERS
October 6, 2019 14:25
Britain is open to some flexibility on the mechanism that would allow Northern Ireland lawmakers to decide whether it remains in regulatory alignment with the European Union as set out in Britain's latest Brexit deal proposals, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said on Sunday.

"The key issue is the principle of consent, that's why the backstop was rejected three times, that was the concern in terms of both sides in Northern Ireland not approving of the backstop," Barclay told the BBC's Andrew Marr on Sunday.

"So the key is the principle of consent, now of course in the mechanism, as part of the intensive negotiations we could look at that and discuss that."


