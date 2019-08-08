UK is appalled by Syria situation after ceasefire ends - foreign minister

LONDON - British foreign minister Dominic Raab criticized Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for resuming military operations in a Russian-led campaign in northwest Syria, describing the situation there as "appalling."



"Appalled by situation in Idlib and how Assad backed by Russia revoked a 'conditional' ceasefire just days after announcing it - a repeated pattern of behavior," Raab said on Twitter."Attacks on civilian targets are a violation of international humanitarian law – this must stop."



