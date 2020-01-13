The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
UK princes William and Harry denounce "offensive" newspaper report

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 13, 2020 14:10
Britain's Prince William and his younger brother Harry publicly denounced an "offensive" newspaper report about their relationship on Monday, as the royals met for crunch talks to discuss the future roles of Harry and his American wife Meghan.
The Times, citing an unnamed source, reported that Harry and Meghan had been pushed away by "a bullying attitude" of William who had not been welcoming to Meghan."Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge," said the statement issued by the offices for William and Harry.
"For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."


Ukraine's foreign minister: Iran will hand over black boxes
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/13/2020 03:00 PM
EU welcomes Libya ceasefire, says UN must lead reconciliation
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 02:18 PM
UK summons Iranian ambassador over envoy's arrest
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 02:02 PM
UK PM: Britain will work to get full investigation into Iran plane crash
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/13/2020 01:42 PM
King of Jordan: I believe the 'Deal of the Century' will be released soon
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/13/2020 12:57 PM
Iranians protest for third day after plane disaster
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 12:37 PM
Iran dismisses Trump's tweeted support for Iranians
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 11:40 AM
Katz: Nasrallah's threats against Israel aren't helping him
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/13/2020 10:06 AM
MK Ilan Gilon: Zionism, socialism and fraternity are on the map again
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/13/2020 09:59 AM
Tehran police chief denies shots fired at protesters - Iran state media
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 09:23 AM
Three teachers killed in Kenya in a suspected militant attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 08:57 AM
Gunshots heard at Iran protests after plane disaster - social media posts
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 08:47 AM
Flight operations at Philippines' main airport partially resume
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 06:40 AM
US Secretary Mike Pompeo discusses ISIS and Iran with French counterpart
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/13/2020 01:31 AM
IDF arrests 3 Gazans after second infiltration attempt in a day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/12/2020 10:29 PM
