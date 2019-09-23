Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK's Johnson says it's time to move forward and do new Iran deal

By REUTERS
September 23, 2019 20:14
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

NEW YORK - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that regardless of anyone's views on the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers it was time to negotiate a new agreement.

"How do we respond to what the Iranians plainly did? What the UK is doing is trying to bring people together and de-escalate tensions," Johnson told Sky News in an interview as world leaders gathered at the United Nations in New York, where tensions between the United States and Iran were to be discussed."Whatever your objections to the old nuclear deal with Iran, it's time now to move forward and do a new deal."


Related Content

Breaking news
September 23, 2019
Macron to meet Trump, Rouhani to push mediation efforts

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut