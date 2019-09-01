Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK's Labour says no deal legislation will be tabled Tuesday

By REUTERS
September 1, 2019 11:54
Plans for legislation to stop a no-deal Brexit will be published on Tuesday, Britain's opposition Labour treasury spokesman John McDonnell said on Sunday.

"Don't underestimate how difficult it is to legislate within a week, the Prime Minister knows that and that's why he's proroguing parliament," he told Sky News.

"MPs with decades of experience are now looking to see how on Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday of next week we can introduce a legislative measure which will enable us to prevent a no-deal without parliamentary approval. The technique of that will be published on Tuesday."


