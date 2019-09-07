Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.N. coordinator to Middle East: 'The cycle of violence in Gaza must end'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 7, 2019 03:57
U.N. coordinator to the Middle East Nickolay Mladenov called on Israel to calibrate its use of lethal force when dealing with Palestinian protests, Mladneov tweeted his message on Friday night. 
Speaking about the March of Return protest on Friday, where two Palestinians were killed and 76 were injured, Mladenov said their deaths were "appalling."


Israel, he said, "must calibrate its use of lethal force" and only use it as a "last resort."
 
He also pointed out that Palestinian protests "must be peaceful."
 
He signed off with the words: "The cycle of violence must end"
 
On Friday night five rockets were fired on Israel from the Gaza Strip, the IDF struck several Hamas posts in retaliation, no injuries were reported on both sides.


