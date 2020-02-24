The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US CDC confirms 53 coronavirus victims

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 24, 2020 21:24
Feb 24  - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday there were 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country, apart from the 39 cases among those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and the city of Wuhan in China.
The agency said the 14 confirmed cases included two new cases reported from Humboldt County and Sacramento County in California.
On Friday, the CDC reported 13 cases among those within the country and 21 cases from among the repatriated Americans and said they were preparing for the possibility of the spread of the virus through US communities that would force closures of schools and businesses.
US public health officials have also warned that cases among the repatriated citizens will likely increase.
IAF aircraft sighted over western, central Lebanon - Lebanese media
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/24/2020 08:13 PM
Seventh coronavirus death in Italy – report
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 04:39 PM
Netanyahu cancels participation in Likud events due to Gaza rockets
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/24/2020 04:33 PM
IDF strikes PIJ infrastructure, including underground storage complexes
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 02/24/2020 02:45 PM
Turkish Airlines cancels flights to four Iranian cities
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 02:32 PM
China says more than 3,000 medical staff infected by coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 02:30 PM
Assange put lives at risk with his crimes, lawyer for United States says
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 02:00 PM
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/24/2020 12:44 PM
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/24/2020 12:36 PM
Julian Assange appears at start of extradition hearing in Britain
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 12:33 PM
Family of Egyptian militant Ashmawy not notified about his reported execution
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 12:31 PM
Mongolia halts all flights from South Korea, blocks entry until March 2
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 12:30 PM
Rocket alert sirens sound across southern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/24/2020 12:05 PM
China warns against travel to US, says treatment unfair over coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 11:06 AM
Netanyahu: There may be no escape from an operation in Gaza
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/24/2020 10:22 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by