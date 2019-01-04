U.S. Official: No timeline for our military forces to withdraw from Syria

Breaking news.
The United States has no timeline for the withdrawal of American troops from Syria but does not plan to stay indefinitely, a senior State Department official said on Friday.
"We have no timeline for our military forces to withdraw from Syria," the official said before a visit to the Middle East next week by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
"Just to clarify, we do not -- we do not intend to have an indefinite military presence in Syria. The president has made the decision that we will withdraw and we are formulating the plans to do that right now," said the official, who briefed reporters on Pompeo's trip.
