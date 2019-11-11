Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. calls on Iraq to hold early elections - statement

By REUTERS
November 11, 2019 10:08
The United States has called on Iraq's government to stop using violence against protesters, reform its electoral system and hold early elections, the White House press secretary said in a statement.

"The United States joins the UN Assistance Mission to Iraq in calling on the Iraqi government to halt the violence against protesters and fulfill President Salih's promise to pass electoral reform and hold early elections," the statement, posted by the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on Monday, said.


