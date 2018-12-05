U.S. confirms its Iran envoy met Saudi energy minister in Vienna

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
VIENNA, Dec 5 - The U.S. government confirmed that Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih met with U.S. special representative for Iran Brian Hook in Vienna on Wednesday, contradicting a Saudi denial that the talks had taken place.
Sources familiar with the meeting said earlier that Hook, a senior policy adviser to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, had spoken with Falih a day before the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries was due to debate oil output cuts.
The United States reimposed sanctions on OPEC member Iran last month. The measure has severely reduced Iranian oil flows. Washington has said it wants ultimately to drive Iranian shipments to zero.
A Saudi Energy Ministry spokesman said of the talks between Falih and Hook: "We categorically deny such a meeting took place." However, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman later confirmed the meeting occurred.
"Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook met briefly with the Saudi Minister of Energy in Vienna on Wednesday," the State Department spokeswoman said.
U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Saudi Arabia, OPEC's de facto leader, to refrain from production cuts in order to keep oil prices low. He said higher oil supplies were a payback from Riyadh
for U.S. support against Saudi arch-rival Iran.
Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh criticised Hook over the meeting for what he said was his "meddlesome approach".
"If Mr. Hook has come to Vienna to apply for U.S. membership in OPEC, and this is the reason why he meets OPEC members, this request shall be reviewed,” Zanganeh told Iran's Oil Ministry news website SHANA.
"Otherwise, he has adopted an unprofessional, naive and meddlesome approach. OPEC is an independent organisation and is not part of the U.S. Department of Energy to take orders from Washington," Zanganeh told SHANA.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>