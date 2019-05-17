U.S. executes two men for murders

Breaking news.
A 42-year-old man was executed in Alabama on Thursday, more than 20 years after he was convicted, along with his friend, of killing his friend's father, the father's fiancée and her two children after a dispute over the use of a pickup truck.
Michael Samra was put to death at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement.On the same day, Tennessee executed a 68-year-old man who was convicted three decades ago of suffocating his wife with a large plastic garbage bag, a crime he blamed on an inmate on work release.
Donnie Johnson was put to death by lethal injection at 7:37 p.m. CDT at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, the state's Department of Correction said in a statement.
