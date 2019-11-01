Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. extends protected status for Hondurans in U.S. by a year

By REUTERS
November 1, 2019 20:13
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

TEGUCIGALPA - The U.S. government has extended temporary protection for Hondurans living in the United States by an additional year, the Honduran Foreign Minister Lisandro Rosales said on Friday.

The move follows an announcement by the United States last week to grant a one-year extension to Salvadorans under the same provision, known as temporary protected status (TPS)."There has been an extension of one year for temporary work permits for our more than 44,000 Hondurans who have been taken in under this measure in the United States," Rosales told a local radio station.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 1, 2019
Rocket alert sirens sounded in Sderot, Gaza border communities

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings