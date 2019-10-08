U.S. intelligence panel chairman: 'State Department withholding messages'

WASHINGTON - The U.S. State Department is withholding messages from the ambassador to the European Union that are relevant to the impeachment inquiry, the chairman of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee said on Tuesday.





"Not only is the Congress being deprived of his testimony ... but we are also aware that the ambassador has text messages or emails on a personal device, which had been provided to the State Department, although we have requested those from the ambassador, and the State Department is withholding those messages as well," Adam Schiff told reporters.





"Those messages are also deeply relevant to this investigation and the impeachment inquiry," Schiff added.

