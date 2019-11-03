U.S. judge blocks Trump's health insurance for prospective immigrants plan

WASHINGTON - A federal judge in Oregon on Saturday temporarily blocked a Trump administration proclamation that would have required prospective immigrants to prove they would have U.S. health insurance within 30 days of their arrival or enough money to pay for "reasonably foreseeable medical costs."



Judge Michael Simon in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon, granted a preliminary injunction that prevents the rule from going into effect on Nov. 3. The legal challenge against it will continue.



