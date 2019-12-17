U.S: now not the time for U.N. to consider lifting North Korea sanctions

The U.N. Security Council should not be considering "premature sanctions relief" for North Korea as it is "threatening to conduct an escalated provocation, refusing to meet to discuss denuclearization," a State Department official said on Monday.China and Russia on Monday proposed that the U.N. Security Council lift a ban on North Korea exporting statues, seafood and textiles, according to a draft resolution seen by Reuters, in a move the Russian U.N. envoy said was aimed at encouraging talks between Washington and Pyongyang.