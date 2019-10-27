Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. raid on Baghdadi was staged from airbase in western Iraq -source

By REUTERS
October 27, 2019 17:19
Breaking news

Breaking news.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. special operations raid into northwest Syria against Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was staged from an airbase in western Iraq, a U.S. official told Reuters on Sunday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stressed the important role of Iraq in the mission."Iraqi intelligence and security officials contributed to the successful outcome of the operation," the official said.


