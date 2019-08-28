Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. sanctions networks it says are connected to Iran's government

By REUTERS
August 28, 2019 18:11
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on two networks it says evaded sanctions to benefit Iran's government and military organizations, the Treasury Department said.


One of the networks used a Hong Kong-based front company to evade US and international sanctions and target US technology and components for people tied to Iran's government and its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.
The other network obtained Nuclear Suppliers Group–controlled aluminum alloy products for companies owned or controlled by Iran's defense ministry, the department said.


The US Treasury Department also slapped sanctions on individuals connected to the two networks.


The sanctions are part of a US campaign to increase economic pressure on Tehran over its nuclear program. Washington ditched a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and five other countries and has ratcheted up sanctions on the country, including penalties on Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.


On Monday, Trump said at a news conference that he would be open to meeting with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, but Rouhani reiterated he would only be open to talks if Washington first dropped sanctions against Tehran. 


Related Content

Breaking news
August 28, 2019
Russia says ready to be guarantor for any Afghan peace deal between US and Taliban

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings