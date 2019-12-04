US seizes Iranian guided missile parts headed to Yemen - report

A US Navy warship has seized a "significant cache" of Iranian guided missile parts that were on their way to reach Houthi insurgents in Yemen, US officials said Wednesday, reported the Associated Press.This was the first time such components were caught on their way to the war currently occurring in the country.The seizure took place last Wednesday as the USS Forrest Sherman was carrying out routine maritime operations. Sailors spotted a small wooden boat not displaying a country flag. When Navy and Coast Guard personnel boarded the ship, they found the weapons that were later linked to Iran. The exact number of missiles or parts was not provided by the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.Smuggling weapons into Yemen is a violation of a United Nations Security Council resolution.