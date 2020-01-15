The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Ukraine checking whether Iran will hand over plane crash black boxes

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 15, 2020 16:42
KIEV - Ukraine is trying to establish whether Iran will hand over the black boxes from a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in Iran last week, a senior Ukrainian prosecutor was quoted by Interfax Ukraine as saying on Wednesday.
An Iranian investigator was meant to visit Ukraine on Wednesday to check whether a Ukrainian laboratory could decode the black boxes but did not arrive, said Polina Chyzh, head of the Department of International Legal Cooperation and Asset Recovery at the Prosecutor General's office.Chyzh said Iran had not officially answered a Ukrainian request for access to the black boxes, prompting Ukraine to make a second request.
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev resigns
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2020 05:08 PM
Turkey summons Egyptian envoy over raid of its state news agency office
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2020 04:40 PM
Qatar Airways to continue to fly to Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2020 02:44 PM
Croatia to request bids for fighter jets from seven states
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2020 12:37 PM
Russia and Turkey discuss 'secure zone' in Syria's Idlib region
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2020 12:08 PM
Turkey's defense minister: 'Too early' to say Libya ceasefire collapsed
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2020 12:06 PM
Bird flu outbreak reported in northern Romania - OIE
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2020 11:35 AM
UN official: Lebanon's elite should blame themselves for economic crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2020 10:19 AM
Iran's FM claims the 2015 Iran deal one of the 'best deals'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2020 09:41 AM
Kiev asks Iran for the black boxes from the downed Ukrainian jetliner
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2020 09:30 AM
US warns Americans in China over outbreak of new pneumonia strain
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2020 09:21 AM
MK David Bitan to be indicted before election
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/15/2020 05:24 AM
HK police defuse pipe bomb, arrest four for manufacturing explosives
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2020 05:03 AM
Pompeo, Netanyahu discuss 'regional developments' amid Iran tensions
Incoming Guatemalan president will keep embassy in Jerusalem
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2020 11:45 PM
