Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky arrives in Israel

הרכבת המדינית לישראל נמשכת גם באמצע הלילה. כעת ב4 בבוקר קיבלתי את פני הנשיא האוקראיני ולדימיר זלנסקי שנחת בישראל מהוועידה הכלכלית בדאבוס. שיחה קצרה עם הנשיא על האירוע ביד ושם ועל הפגישות הצפויות לו עם הנשיא ריבלין וראש הממשלה נתניהו. ביקור ראשון של הנשיא היהודי בישראל, מאז שנבחר. pic.twitter.com/FziHHAnu9V January 23, 2020

Jerusalem Affairs Minister Ze'ev Elkin met Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky when he landed at Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport ahead of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum.“The political train to Israel also continues in the middle of the night. At about 4 am, I was greeted by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who landed in Israel from the Davos Economic Conference. A brief conversation with the president about the incident at Yad Vashem and the upcoming meetings with President Rivlin and Prime Minister Netanyahu. This is the Jewish president's first visit to Israel since he was elected,” Elkin tweeted.