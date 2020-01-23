The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky arrives in Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 23, 2020 06:15
Jerusalem Affairs Minister Ze'ev Elkin met Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky when he landed at Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport ahead of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum.
“The political train to Israel also continues in the middle of the night. At about 4 am, I was greeted by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who landed in Israel from the Davos Economic Conference. A brief conversation with the president about the incident at Yad Vashem and the upcoming meetings with President Rivlin and Prime Minister Netanyahu. This is  the Jewish president's first visit to Israel since he was elected,” Elkin tweeted.
Australia authorities lose contact with air tanker fighting fires
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 05:44 AM
Mike Pompeo: The Lebanese people demand a new direction
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 04:11 AM
16 people monitored for contact with US coronavirus victim
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 03:42 AM
China confirms 571 total cases of virus - China State TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 03:21 AM
Infiltrators from Gaza reportedly seen, shot in southern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/22/2020 11:45 PM
Trump says Taliban must curb violence for meaningful Afghanistan talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 06:12 PM
Pompeo says he'll testify in Trump impeachment trial if legally required
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 05:40 PM
Police seize illegal firearms, heroin and cocaine in Jaffa raid
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 04:37 PM
Mexico: Possible case of coronavirus under investigation
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 04:09 PM
Putin may have meetings with US VP Pence and Ukraine's Zelenskiy
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 03:59 PM
Russia is developing vaccine against coronavirus - RIA cites regulator
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 03:18 PM
IDF: Palestinians who infiltrated border not tied organized terror group
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/22/2020 03:00 PM
Rocket fire closes Tripoli's airport again
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 02:37 PM
Blue and White launches campaign among Ethiopian immigrants
UN envoy: annexation will deal a 'devastating blow' to the peace process
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/22/2020 02:15 PM
