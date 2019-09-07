Ukrainian captives appear to reach Moscow airport, prisoner swap expected

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
A Russian plane has landed in Kiev, according to plane tracking site flightradar, as a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine appeared to get under way.
Buses believed to be carrying Ukrainian prisoners arrived at Moscow's Vnukovo airport on Saturday, Interfax news agency reported.
Meanwhile, a plane with Ukrainian government markings landed at the same airport, Interfax said.Reuters earlier reported that buses had left Lefortovo prison in Moscow, accompanied by a police escort.
