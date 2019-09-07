Ukrainian captives appear to reach Moscow airport, prisoner swap expected

A Russian plane has landed in Kiev, according to plane tracking site flightradar, as a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine appeared to get under way.



Buses believed to be carrying Ukrainian prisoners arrived at Moscow's Vnukovo airport on Saturday, Interfax news agency reported.Meanwhile, a plane with Ukrainian government markings landed at the same airport, Interfax said.Reuters earlier reported that buses had left Lefortovo prison in Moscow, accompanied by a police escort.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });