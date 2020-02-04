The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
United Airlines suspending U.S.-bound mainland China flights a day earlier

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 4, 2020 00:47
United Airlines said on Monday it will move up its temporary suspension of U.S.-bound flights from mainland China by one day to Tuesday.
The airline, which is the last U.S. airline still conducting China flights, on Friday said it planned to fly its last flight from China on Wednesday because of the coronavirus outbreak.Delta Air Lines moved up its suspension of flights over the weekend. United said Monday it still plans to resume flights to and from China on March 28. American Airlines ended its flights from mainland China on Friday.
Netanyahu returns to Israel from his visit to Africa
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/04/2020 12:35 AM
Sinn Fein establish clear lead in opinion poll ahead of Irish election
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 11:55 PM
Radio host Rush Limbaugh announces lung cancer diagnosis on air
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 10:42 PM
Turkey hits back after Syrian shells kill Turkish troops
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 10:39 PM
Two dead, one wounded in shooting at Texas university campus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 10:22 PM
US announces second case of person-to-person coronavirus transmission
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 09:53 PM
Vatican sends masks to China to help with coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 09:50 PM
WHO virus team could go to China this week, may include US
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 07:54 PM
Two drones downed near Syria's Hmeimim air base
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 06:55 PM
Iran ready to co-operate with EU to resolve nuclear deal issues
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 06:31 PM
3 Gazan fishermen arrested by IDF - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/03/2020 06:16 PM
Air Canada makes emergency landing after piece of landing gear falls
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 06:15 PM
Chinese woman detained for hiding coronavirus contact history
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 06:10 PM
Explosive balloons fall in Palestinian village in West Bank - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/03/2020 04:09 PM
Hong Kong suspends 4 more border crossings to curb spread of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 03:31 PM
