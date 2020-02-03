The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Vatican sends masks to China to help with coronavirus outbreak

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 3, 2020 21:50
VATICAN CITY - The Vatican has sent hundreds of thousands of medical masks to China to help it deal with the coronavirus outbreak, with each bag marked with Pope Francis' coat of arms.
The official Vatican News website said the initiative was carried out jointly by the office of papal charities and a missionary center in Italy for Chinese Catholics.The masks, packed in bags of 10, have been sent to Jubei, Zhejiand and Fujian provinces, Vatican News said.
Pope Francis has praised China's "great commitment" to contain the coronavirus outbreak and said he was praying for the dead, the sick, and families of victims.
After decades of chilly relations, ties between the Vatican and Beijing have improved since September, 2018 when they signed a pact on the naming of bishops.
Conservative Catholics have objected to the pact, accusing the Vatican of having sold out to the communist government.
Two dead, one wounded in shooting at Texas university campus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 10:16 PM
US announces second case of person-to-person coronavirus transmission
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 09:53 PM
WHO virus team could go to China this week, may include US
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 07:54 PM
Two drones downed near Syria's Hmeimim air base
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 06:55 PM
Turkey says hit 54 targets in Syria's Idlib, 'neutralized' 76 soldiers
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 06:35 PM
Iran ready to co-operate with EU to resolve nuclear deal issues
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 06:31 PM
3 Gazan fishermen arrested by IDF - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/03/2020 06:16 PM
Air Canada makes emergency landing after piece of landing gear falls
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 06:15 PM
Chinese woman detained for hiding coronavirus contact history
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 06:10 PM
Explosive balloons fall in Palestinian village in West Bank - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/03/2020 04:09 PM
Hong Kong suspends 4 more border crossings to curb spread of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 03:31 PM
China says good communication with Taiwan on coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 02:39 PM
Sporting events affected due to coronavirus epidemic
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 02:21 PM
Police arrest two West Ham fans for alleged homophobic gestures
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 02:15 PM
ISIS claims south London attack - Amaq news agency
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2020 02:07 PM
