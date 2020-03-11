World Health Organization declares coronavirus a pandemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General declared on Wednesday that the coronavirus outbreak can now officially be classified as a pandemic.According to the head of the WHO's emergencies program, Dr Mike Ryan, the organization's use of the word pandemic to describe the outbreak of COVID-19 does not change its response. Ryan also told a news conference the situation in Iran was "very serious" and the agency would like to see more surveillance and more care for the sick. The global outbreak of COVID-19 that started in China's Wuhan has infected more than a hundred thousand worldwide, with at least four thousand dead. The mortality rate of the Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-nCoV-2), also known as "China pneumonia" is ‘10 times’ that of the seasonal flu, said Anthony Fauci, director at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a congressional hearing.