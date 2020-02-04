The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
White House adviser does not see US economic 'disaster' from coronavirus

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 4, 2020 16:08
WASHINGTON - The coronavirus outbreak that began in mainland China will likely have some impact on US supply chains, but the effects will probably not be catastrophic, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said in an interview with Fox Business Network.
The number of cases and deaths in the fast-spreading outbreak have continued to climb, spurring the United States to evacuate some of its citizens from China, issue a travel warning, and impose quarantines and a partial travel ban. Beijing has criticized the measures.In the television interview, Kudlow played down the potential wider impact of the virus outbreak, saying: "It's not a catastrophe. It's not a disaster."
"We've been through this before and I just think the impact is minimal," he said later.
China is the biggest trading partner of the United States.
Kudlow said he thought the virus outbreak could spur business investment and lead to increases in production in the United States.
Asked if component shortages could be a result of the outbreak, Kudlow said: "Yes. To a point. It's not across the board."
"Chipmakers are not going to be affected that much. Pharmaceuticals probably will be affected much more. Some things are kind of in the middle, when you get to automobiles and auto parts."
Court rules LGBT parents won’t be recognized when a child is born
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/04/2020 04:24 PM
Russia to set up quarantine area in Siberia for those evacuated from China
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 04:01 PM
Shaked, Zohar vow not to honor AG ruling, Katz: It never happened
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/04/2020 03:53 PM
Olmert: Netanyahu close to losing his cool, fourth elections coming
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/04/2020 03:38 PM
Mandelblit on MK Katz’s conduct: Breach of trust on the highest levels
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/04/2020 03:14 PM
American Airlines suspends flights to and from Hong Kong through Feb. 20
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 02:46 PM
Ukraine's last planned plane from China to arrive in Kiev
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 02:16 PM
Irish data regulator launches probe into Tinder
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 02:11 PM
Manchester suicide bomber's brother just as guilty as he was, UK court hears
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 01:34 PM
Harvey Weinstein accuser cried on stand faces 3rd day of cross-examination
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 01:14 PM
Coronavirus sends Asia's social media censors into overdrive
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 01:11 PM
Europe to avoid taking Iran nuclear dispute to UN, EU's top diplomat says
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 01:03 PM
Russia rejects appeal from former US Marine held on spying charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 12:53 PM
Russia sends first plane to evacuate citizens from China's Wuhan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 11:35 AM
Thailand confirms six new cases of coronavirus, including four Thais
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 11:32 AM
