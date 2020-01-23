White House to publish peace plan as early as Friday - report

The White House is expected in the coming days to publish an announcement on its peace plan, known as the Deal of the Century, according to Israeli Channel 13. The station has speculated the plan could come as early as tomorrow.Speculation had already been high that the White House had planned to publish details of its peace plan prior to the March 2 Israeli election.The US peace team, headed by Special Advisor Jared Kushner and special envoy Avi Berkowitz, had been expected to visit Israel on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the plan with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief rival, head of the Blue and White Party Benny Gantz. At the last minute, the team cancelled the trip.The Hebrew website Walla reported that Netanyahu and Gantz had been invited to Washington to next week to discuss the plan.News of the possible imminent publication of the plan comes as Netanyahu is under pressure from the right-wing party Yamina to take steps as early as next week to annex the Jordan Valley and the Megilot region of the Dead Sea. However, the White House, according to sources, asked him to hold off until after publication of their plan.Right-wing politicians in the Likud and Yamina pary are pressuring Netanyahu to push forward anyway with the sovereignty first in the Cabinet on Sunday and then in the Knesset on Tuesday.