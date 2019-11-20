NYC Conference
BREAKING NEWS

With seven hours to go, Gantz to address the media tonight in Tel Aviv

Blue and White leader Benny Ganty will hold a press meeting on Wednesday evening at Expo Tel Aviv. His mandate to form a government is due to expire on midnight.
Corbyn defeats Johnson during first televised debate – ITV poll reports
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/20/2019 05:36 PM
Saudi Arabia rejects U.S. position on Israeli settlements -SPA
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2019 05:27 PM
Jewish man stabbed in Monsey, NY, is in critical condition – Report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/20/2019 05:21 PM
France says concerned by reports of many deaths in Iran protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2019 04:42 PM
U.S. activists set aside day to remember transgender victims of violence
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2019 03:39 PM
Liberman: Both parties are to blame for lack of unity government
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/20/2019 01:14 PM
Son of former German president stabbed to death in Berlin
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/20/2019 10:43 AM
Russia: Israeli strikes on Syria wrong move
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2019 10:08 AM
11 dead in Israeli strike on Syria - reports
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/20/2019 09:39 AM
Benny Gantz: Government will protect Israeli citizens
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/20/2019 08:11 AM
China condemns US Senate measure on Hong Kong rights
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2019 04:06 AM
Netanyahu - Gantz meeting 'formality, Bibi decided elections' - B&W
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/20/2019 01:19 AM
US Senate unanimously passes Hong Kong rights bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/20/2019 01:16 AM
Netanyahu, Katz: 'There will be no Likud primaries in case of elections'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/20/2019 01:08 AM
Netanyahu, Gantz meeting ends after one hour, no immediate statement
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/19/2019 11:40 PM
