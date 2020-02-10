The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
World Health Organization experts arrive in China for coronavirus probe

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 10, 2020 18:28
GENEVA - An advance World Health Organization team of medical experts arrived in China on Monday to help investigate the coronavirus outbreak, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva.
Tedros, who visited Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese ministers in late January, returned with an agreement on sending an international mission. It took nearly two weeks to get the green light from the Chinese government on the team, which Tedros said would number between 10 and 15.There have been 40,235 confirmed cases reported in China and 909 deaths, as well as 319 cases in 24 other countries, including one death, he said.
Tedros voiced concern at incidents, reported by European authorities at the weekend, of person-to person spread of the virus by people with no history of travel to China.
"In recent days, we have seen some concerning instances of onward transmission from people with no travel history to China, like the cases reported in France yesterday and the United Kingdom today," he said.
"The detection of this small number of cases could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire. But for now it's only a spark. Our objective remains containment."
Tedros urged countries to take public health measures to help "prevent a bigger fire," adding: "This is a message for the whole world. This is a common enemy that we can only defeat if we do it in unison."
Coronavirus case found at British doctors' practice
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 06:28 PM
Israel returns the remains of a refugee to Syria
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/10/2020 04:57 PM
22-year-old youth stabbed to death in Ashdod
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/10/2020 04:25 PM
If Soleimani wanted to kill Americans it would have been easy - Rouhani
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 04:21 PM
Five Turkish soldiers killed in attack in northwest Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 04:10 PM
United States to extend waiver for Iraq to import Iranian energy
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 03:36 PM
Former North Korean diplomat to run in South Korea's general election
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 03:16 PM
Four more patients test positive for coronavirus in England
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 12:15 PM
Yair Lapid: Trump’s plan has a lot of opportunities for the Palesti
Sixty-six new infections of coronavirus confirmed on ship off Japan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 11:13 AM
Raed Salah sentenced to 28 months for incitement to terrorism
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/10/2020 10:38 AM
China says 27 foreigners in the country have been infected with coronavirus, 2 dead
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 10:37 AM
Airbnb suspends bookings in Beijing for rest of February
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 08:20 AM
Sixty more people confirmed with coronavirus on cruise ship in Japan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 07:29 AM
Coronavirus: 97 more people died in mainland China
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 02:22 AM
