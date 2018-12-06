World Jewish Congress welcomes EU declaration against antisemitism

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
The World Jewish Congress praised the European Union's adoption of a declaration condemning antisemitism and calling on European member states to protect Jewish communities and citizens, according to a Thursday statement to the press.
“I strongly welcome the decision by the Council of the European Union to adopt this important declaration on the fight against antisemitism and the protection of Jewish communities," the organization's President Ronald S. Lauder said.
"Just days after polling revealed that antisemitism continues to haunt Europe, and with the memory of the Holocaust fading, this declaration is a clear recognition by the governments of all EU Member States that serious action, both politically and practically, is needed to deal with the clear and specific challenges posed by this ancient hatred," Lauder added. "We look forward to continuing to engage with both the EU institutions and the governments of the EU Member States to inform this serious work going forward."
