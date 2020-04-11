XFL suspending operations

NBC Sports Profootballtalk reported that league president Jeffrey Pollack read a statement to employees on a 10-minute conference call informing them the league was shutting down with no mention of plans, if any, for next season.

The league did not respond for comment.

The eight team league began play a week after the Super Bowl on Feb. 8 and canceled the season after five games in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has halted North American sport.

The brainchild of Vince McMahon, the XFL 2.0 was the second attempt by the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) impresario to provide an NFL alternative to football fans, the first folding in 2001 after one season.

