Yemen's Houthis down U.S.-made drone near Saudi border

DUBAI - Yemen's Houthi movement said on Friday its air defenses downed a U.S.-made ScanEagle drone near the Saudi border, the group's military spokesman said.



The drone was gathering intelligence, Yahya Sarea, spokesman for the Houthi military, said in a Twitter post.



