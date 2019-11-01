Yemen's Houthis down U.S.-made drone near Saudi border

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
DUBAI - Yemen's Houthi movement said on Friday its air defenses downed a U.S.-made ScanEagle drone near the Saudi border, the group's military spokesman said.
The drone was gathering intelligence, Yahya Sarea, spokesman for the Houthi military, said in a Twitter post.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});