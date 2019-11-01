Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yemen's Houthis down U.S.-made drone near Saudi border

By REUTERS
November 1, 2019 10:14
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

DUBAI - Yemen's Houthi movement said on Friday its air defenses downed a U.S.-made ScanEagle drone near the Saudi border, the group's military spokesman said.

The drone was gathering intelligence, Yahya Sarea, spokesman for the Houthi military, said in a Twitter post.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 1, 2019
Israeli man gunned down in Panama – Report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings