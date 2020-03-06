The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Yeshiva University lecturer tests positive for coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 6, 2020 10:55
Rabbi Reuven Fink, the Rabbi of Young Israel of New Rochelle, has tested positive for coronavirus. The Rabbi has been in self-quarantine, having been in contact with a congregant who earlier tested positive.
In a statement sent to parents, Yeshiva University confirmed that Rabbi Fink teaches two undergraduate classes at the Washington Heights campus. The university has therefore recommended that students in his classes self-quarantine as a precautionary measure until further notice. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Rabbi Fink for a full and speedy recovery," Dr Ari Berman, President of Yeshiva University, said in the statement.
Vatican reports first case of coronavirus in Vatican City
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 11:30 AM
Germany: 134 new coronavirus cases confirmed Friday morning
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 10:31 AM
Bhutan bans tourists after first coronavirus case, India total hits 31
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 09:38 AM
Ceasefire in Syria's Idlib is being observed
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 09:34 AM
Saudi Arabia reopens Mecca, Medina holy sites after coronavirus closure
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 04:46 AM
South Korea confirms new coronavirus cases, total 6,284; deaths up to 42
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 03:48 AM
Turkey attacks Syrian military after two Turkish troops killed - Anadolu
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 02:30 AM
Three coronavirus cases confirmed in Maryland -governor
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 02:27 AM
US coronavirus death toll rises to 12
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 01:03 AM
Harris County, Texas, confirms first two cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2020 11:42 PM
Ireland reports first coronavirus community transmission, cases hit 13
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2020 11:26 PM
Naftali Bennett closes Bethlehem, Abbas declares state of emergency
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/05/2020 10:37 PM
Knesset Speaker Edelstein appoints attorney Sagit Afik as legal adviser
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/05/2020 10:08 PM
Israeli and Palestinian Authority officials meet to discuss coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/05/2020 10:06 PM
Katyusha rockets fired towards US embassy in Iraqi capital - sources
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2020 10:00 PM
