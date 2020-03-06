Yeshiva University lecturer tests positive for coronavirus

Rabbi Reuven Fink, the Rabbi of Young Israel of New Rochelle, has tested positive for coronavirus. The Rabbi has been in self-quarantine, having been in contact with a congregant who earlier tested positive.In a statement sent to parents, Yeshiva University confirmed that Rabbi Fink teaches two undergraduate classes at the Washington Heights campus. The university has therefore recommended that students in his classes self-quarantine as a precautionary measure until further notice. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Rabbi Fink for a full and speedy recovery," Dr Ari Berman, President of Yeshiva University, said in the statement.