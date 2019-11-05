Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman: Night of nonsense from reporters

Liberman has insisted publicly up to this point that he wants a unity government based on Likud and Blue and White, even if Yisrael Beytenu is left out of it.

November 5, 2019
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman: Night of nonsense from reporters

"This morning I heard and read about a night of nonsense from reporters in various media about the moves that Yisrael Beitanu is supposedly planning: Compromises on religion and state, connecting to one bloc or another, etc.  These reports have no grasp of reality and no basis and are solely the responsibility of writers and commentators!" Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman tweeted on Monday night.

It was reported yesterday by The Jerusalem Post and Israeli media that Liberman was considering a return to the right-wing bloc, which would give Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a 63-seat governing majority and a coalition similar to the one he had before this election year.
New Right co-chairwoman Ayelet Shaked was reportedly mediating between Liberman and haredi parties Shas and UTJ to facilitate a right-wing government and avoid a third election in less than a year.

Shaked talked to the leaders of the haredi factions about ways they can compromise on matters of religion and state and said she believes “the gaps can be bridged and we can establish a narrow right-wing coalition.”

Liberman has insisted publicly up to this point that he wants a unity government based on Likud and Blue and White, even if Yisrael Beytenu is left out of it.

Yisrael Beytenu left a right-wing coalition in late 2018, which was one of the catalysts of early elections, and has major policy differences with Shas and UTJ on which they have thus far refused to compromise, such as passing a law to increase haredi enlistment to the IDF.


