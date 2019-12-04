DECEMBER 6, 2019: JERUSALEM POST CROSSWORD PUZZLE: Capital letters

1. ___ie Sanders – and European capital
5. Wellness gps.
9. ___ bean and – South American capital
13. Sound rebound
14. Swiss river (AREA anagram)
15. ___ respects: wholly (2 words)
17. That Was ___, This Is Now – 1971 SE Hinton novel
18. “Jam” in Jerusalem
19. Works the soil
20. Supplied with personnel
22. Used an editorial instruction
24. Assistant
25. When the temperature changes, the mercury either falls ___ (2 words)
26. ___ America: Marvel superhero
29. US federal weather svc. agcy.
30. Where CEOs work (abbr)
31. Overcome with spirits (drunken)
35. ___ Powers: Mike Myers character – and US state capital
39. Maurice Sendak character who says, “I don’t care” – and US state capital
40. Veneers
42. Listening device
43. Small home or shelter for doves
44. Views that reality is a unitary whole
48. Andrew or Michael or Pollock or Browne – and US state capital
51. Value of a “Benjamin” (2 words)
52. Worship, look up to in Britain (var)
53. Harry Potter and the Order of the ___ – and US state capital
57. Become harvestable or edible
58. In Greek mythology, the personification of the Earth (var)
60. Medical researcher’s goal
61. Tractor pioneer John
62. Port city declared the temporary capital of Yemen in March 2015
63. Similar
64. US law enforcement agcy. under Department of Homeland Security
65. Alfred, ___ Tennyson (poet)
66. What’s tender in Mexican restaurants?Down
1. Win, place, and show
2. Genuine in Germany
3. Actress Perlman
4. Word on many diet food packages
5. Ultra-Orthodox
6. ___ voyage (ship’s first trip)
7. Celestial body
8. “___ of Love” – Hit song from Rent
9. Intelligentsia
10. Begin
11. Treats with ice cream
12. Tree-lined walkway, in France
16. Hallucinogenic pills
21. So___: European capital
23. F ___; 1960s US TV series
26. Bloke, young fellow
27. It’s all wet
28. ‘Hey you’
32. Wraths
33. The Red Planet – backwards
34. One of two bath towels
36. They evoke laughter
37. Nucleosides that play a role in the genetic code (SIN NOISE anagram)
38. Belonging to the Western defense org.
41. Country whose capital is Dakar
44. More sulky
45. Available or in stock (2 words)
46. Keanu’s role in The Matrix
47. The arctic one may be melting (2 words)
48. Small burrowing rodent in arid regions of Africa and Asia
49. French farewell
50. Manages, deals
54. Zap, in a microwave
55. Author Murdoch
56. With ‘phobia,’ fear of strangers
59. Color___: US state whose capital is Denver