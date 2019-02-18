14 political parties in France call for protests against antisemitism

Slurs painted on the memorial art of French street artist Christian Guemy in honor of the late Simone Veiil.
(photo credit: screenshot)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Following a wave of antisemitic incidents in France, 14 political parties endorsed a protest rally that is being organized by local Jews against this form of hatred.
The parties include President Emmanuel Macron’s “La République En Marche!” as well as the Socialist Party and the Republicans. Three Green parties also signed on as well as one far-left party. The parties and the CRIF umbrella group of French Jewish communities called on French citizens to rally Tuesday in Paris and in several other French cities in demonstrations under the banner “No to antisemitism.”
However, the appeal does not include the far-right National Front and the far-left “France Unbowed” parties, which received 34 percent and 19 percent of the vote, respectively, in France’s 2017 presidential elections. CRIF has deemed both parties as having institutional antisemitism.
The call for a protest rally followed the painting of swastikas on portraits of the late Holocaust survivor Simone Veil
. Over the weekend, the French Jewish philosopher Alain Finkielkraut was accosted on the street by protesters from the Yellow Vests anti-austerity movement, who called him a “dirty Zionist” and told him to “go to Tel Aviv.” The incident, which was filmed, prompted a wave of condemnations, including by Macron.
It happened days after French authorities reported a 74-percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents in 2018 over 2017.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>