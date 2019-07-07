50,000 admirers and followers visit Lubavitcher Rebbe's grave

Menachem Mendel Schneerson - the Lubavitcher Rebbe. .
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
50,000 people came to pray and pay their respect at Lubavitcher Rebbe's grave in honor of his 25th Yahrtzeit, or the anniversary of his passing, over the first weekend of July.
Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, was an Orthodox Jewish rabbi who was the last leader of the Lubavitcher Hasidic dynasty.
As the head of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, he was responsible for sending Jews all over the world to open thousands of educational and social centers.
Schneerson's resting place is in Cambria Heights, Queens, not too far from the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.
Schneerson's gravesite is seen as a holy site to many of his adherents, where thousands will go each week.
Many of his followers believe that he is the Messiah.
