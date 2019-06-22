Polish 7-year-olds perform school play dressed as Auschwitz inmates

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki attends a commemoration event at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau, during the ceremonies marking the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day.
Polish first-grade students dressed up as Auschwitz inmates as part of a school-play representing the life of Polish Catholic priest Maximilian Kolbe, Czas Chojnic reported
on June 19.
Some of the children were dressed as guards, others were dressed in stripped prison uniforms and all 28 children vowed to be good students in the play, which was performed on June 10.
The children wore the red triangle marking them as Poles, similar to that of the yellow star warn by Jews during the Holocaust.
Some social media users lauded the show, calling it a great educational tool to teach both history and Catholic values, others wondered if having a child point a made-up rifle at his classmates is the best way to teach about Kolbe.
Others objected to to the whole thing, saying the harsh topic is inappropriate for such young children and that there's no reason to connect taking an oath to be a good student with such a tragic story.
Some were even more harsh, calling the show “sick” and saying the parents “should be ashamed.”
Kolbe was a Catholic priest who volunteered to take the place of another Polish inmate selected to be starved to death as Nazi punishment for the escape of another prisoner. Kolbe managed to survive two weeks without food or water and was killed by the Nazis using a lethal injection.
Historically, while Jews were the largest population in Auschwitz with roughly one million Jewish people from all over Europe, other groups of inmates also existed in Auschwitz.
These include Poles (roughly 150,000) Soviet prisoners of war (12,000) Sinti and Roma people (23,000).
Homosexual inmates were also imprisoned in Auschwitz
and other camps [Sachsenhausen and Buchenwald] as the Nazis regarded them as perverts and attempted to re-orient gay inmates using hard labor and medical experiments, among other methods.
