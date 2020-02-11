The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
71% of Israelis believe contributions by US Jews are critical to survival

"The State of Israel should be the backbone and address for every Jew in the world, they are our family members," said Israeli educator Miriam Peretz, who lost two sons during their army service.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
FEBRUARY 11, 2020 15:11
Female Israeli leaders participating in Momentum's annual meeting
Female Israeli leaders participating in Momentum's annual meeting
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A newly released survey commissioned by several women from the United States, in conjunction with the Diaspora Ministry program Momentum, states that 71% of Israelis believe that contributions given to Israel by the Jews of the US is critical to the continued survival of hundreds of organizations around Israel.
Additionally, the majority of Israelis feel a deep connection and concern for the well-being of the public of the Jewish Diaspora - despite challenges and issues plaguing the public agenda; ranging from real estate prices, to the security situation to the upcoming elections.

Data compiled via the Roshnik Research Institute states that 93% of Israeli's have similar feelings of concern toward the Jewish Diaspora. However, just more than half the population (53%) believe that "those who define themselves as Zionists" should be living in Israel - which minimally contrasts the numbers.
The survey was conducted at an annual conference, and included attendees such as Israeli educators Miriam Peretz and Adina Bar-Shalom, President of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev Professor Rivka Carmi, journalist and wife of Yair Lapid, Lihi Lapid, and Israeli writer Yochi Brandes.
It was noted to those in attendance that organizations such as hospitals, universities, cultural bodies and other similar institutions would not be able to cope without the generous donations of the Jewish Diaspora
"It encourages and warms the heart, the Israeli public is aware of the growing support from American Jewry and has appreciation for it, which is of course also a huge message for decision makers in Israel regarding decisions that affect US Jews and their treatment [by Israel]," said Lori Platnik, the founder of Momentum.
Momentum was founded under the auspices of the Diaspora Ministry by a group of women from the United States in 2010.
Since then, the organization has sent nearly 20,000 Jewish mothers on their 8-day birthright through Israel - with the goal of strengthening the relationship between the Jewish Diaspora and Israel. 93% of these participants continue to work in roles within the US that are aimed at supporting the Jewish community, either working for Israeli organizations or fundraising for various causes either supporting the State of Israel or the Jewish Diaspora.
According to the report, around 90% of Israelis support the government funding of Birthright, Momentum and other campaign initiatives aimed at strengthening the Diaspora relationship
"This relationship is essentially similar to a family relationship, which is unconditional. We see the State of Israel as a partner in continuing Jewish existence in the Diaspora and believe it should help Diaspora communities when needed. The relationship with Jewish communities outside Israel is important to us as Israelis. In its ability to strengthen Israel's position in the world," Miriam Peretz concluded at the meeting.


