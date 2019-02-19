80 gravestones desecrated with Swastikas in Jewish cemetery in France

Quatzenheim cemetery in eastern France. .
(photo credit: CONSISTOIRE OF THE LOWER RHINE)
In the latest incident of a series of antisemitic attacks in France, a Jewish cemetery close to Strasbourg was vandalized and some 80 gravestones desecrated and spray-painted with Swastikas.
The cemetery is in Quatzenheim in eastern France.
Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog denounced the desecration of the graves, describing it as “another severe incident which underlines the antisemitism virus attacking Europe and threatening Jews in the streets,” adding “Governments, wake up.”
Minister of Aliyah and Integration Yoav Gallant called on Jews to immigrate to Israel in response to the vandalization of the cemetery and other recent antisemitic incidents.
He said that the desecration of the graves was a reminder of “dark days in the history of the Jewish people,” and “strongly condemned antisemitism in France.”
He noted that he visited the French Jewish community in Paris last week which he said was “under attack from antisemitism and assimilation,” and noted that “the State of Israel is a safe national house for Jews around the world.”
Meyer Habib, a Jewish member of France’s National Assembly, the French Parliament, said recent events were “raising severe question marks over the future of Jews in France,” saying the spate of antisemitic incidents were unacceptable.
“It’s as if we have gone back 70 years in time, said Habib. “I am outraged! France needs to take a deep look at itself on every level of the French people,” saying that “haters of Jews are walking around freely and raising their heads without shame or fear.”
