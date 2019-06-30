90 Labour MPs and peers demand Corbyn to remove Williamson over antisemitism comment

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Almost 90 Labour MPs and colleagues urged Jeremy Corbyn remove MP Chris Williamson, who was suspended over a remark on antisemitism, the independent reported.





Williamson was suspended in February for insinuating that the Labour party has been “too apologetic” over antisemitism. The Derby North MP was later reinstated into the party, with just a warning for his behavior.





In a letter organized by Chris Williamson, MPs and peers asked Corbyn to “show leadership,” and reverse the decision, having Williamson suspended from the party once again.





“Justice needs to be seen to be done and this process has not done that," the MP's said according to the report.





In a separate letter, almost 70 Labour staff wrote, “The decision to readmit Chris Williamson into the party will help to create an environment where Jewish and non-Jewish employees, who care deeply about fighting antisemitism, are made to feel unwelcome by his presence whilst at work.”





The remark was another twist in a three-year saga over the proliferation of antisemitic hate speech in Labour’s ranks and internal splits on whether to address the problem.





Labour is being investigated by the Equality and Human Rights Commission, a government watchdog, for thousands of cases of anti-Semitic hate speech in its ranks since 2015.





The Board of Deputies of British Jews said the suspension was “the right move, if long overdue.” Its vice president, Amanda Bowman, called the reinstatement an “utter disgrace” and “yet more damning evidence” for the rights commission inquiry.





Since his election in 2015 to head Labour, Corbyn has fought allegations that his critical attitude toward Israel and alleged tolerance of antisemitism have injected Jew-hatred into the heart of the party.





JTA contributed to this report.

