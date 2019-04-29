A 15-year-old teen started the GoFundMe for Chabad of Poway

Chabad synagogue in Poway.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOHN GASTALDO)
(JTA) — On the Shabbat morning of April 27, a 19-year-old with a gun killed Lori Gilbert-Kaye and injured several others at the Chabad of Poway outside of San Diego.
But before the sun had set and observant Jews were able to see the news, another teenager decided to take action.
The 15-year-old, who asked to be identified only by his first name, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that while he had “never been to Poway,” and doesn’t personally subscribe to the rules of Shabbat, he didn’t want to waste any time in helping raise money. “I thought it was important to get it up and running as soon as possible,” said Cameron, who asked to be identified only as someone who lives across the country from California.
GoFundMe certifies
that donations made through their site always go to the intended beneficiaries, and Cameron said that the company had indeed reached out to confirm that the funds would be sent directly to Chabad of Poway. “I can’t control or see the money, all I do is edit the page,” he told JTA.
Asked what motivated him to move so quickly, Cameron noted that the only thing worse than a tragedy, he says, is “when you can’t do anything about it.”
At the time of publication, the GoFundMe
effort had raised $53,421.
