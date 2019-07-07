Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

AACI’S kosher travel

The Association of Americans & Canadians in Israel has become an increasingly popular address for international kosher travel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 7, 2019 05:11
1 minute read.
Norwegian Cruise Line ship

Norwegian Cruise Line ship. (photo credit: NCL)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

The Association of Americans & Canadians in Israel has become an increasingly popular address for international kosher travel.

AACI’s trips include its four successful “anchor” tours: China and its captivating culture; Russia and its ever-relevant history; South Africa and its safari game drives; and Lapland with ice-fishing, sailing on an ice-breaker and husky-sledding.

In addition to the anchor tours, other rotating destinations include short European “getaways” such as Barcelona, Prague, Athens and Malta. AACI offers longer, more “immersive” tours, such as to Croatia, Morocco, Spain and Poland. Other exotic locations include Japan, South America and Australia/New Zealand.

“An extra game drive in South Africa, an overnight riverboat cruise in Vietnam, direct flights with shorter layovers, a glass of wine at dinner – this is what makes the difference between a great trip and an extraordinary trip, ” said Mark Feldman, director of Jerusalem Diesenhaus/BTC, AACI’s travel partner.

“We are especially proud of our all-inclusive kosher cruises,” said AACI executive director David London.

“There are not many companies that offer packages that, in effect, allow a traveler to leave his wallet at home. These are the reasons AACI has had over 30 cruises and hundreds of tours, and why so many English-speakers choose to travel with us, both in Israel and throughout the world,” London said.

AACI and Diesenhaus/BTC incorporatesan all-inclusive policy on most tours and cruises. All trips are strictly kosher, Shabbat-observant, and include full-board, with tips and taxes included throughout.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

A graffiti image of PFLP terrorist Ghassan Kanafani on the security barrier in the West Bank
July 7, 2019
B'nai Brith Canada slams church for assisting event honoring PFLP terrorist

By ILANIT CHERNICK

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings