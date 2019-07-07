AACI’S kosher travel

Norwegian Cruise Line ship.
(photo credit: NCL)
The Association of Americans & Canadians in Israel has become an increasingly popular address for international kosher travel.
AACI’s trips include its four successful “anchor” tours: China and its captivating culture; Russia and its ever-relevant history; South Africa and its safari game drives; and Lapland with ice-fishing, sailing on an ice-breaker and husky-sledding.
In addition to the anchor tours, other rotating destinations include short European “getaways” such as Barcelona, Prague, Athens and Malta. AACI offers longer, more “immersive” tours, such as to Croatia, Morocco, Spain and Poland. Other exotic locations include Japan, South America and Australia/New Zealand.
“An extra game drive in South Africa, an overnight riverboat cruise in Vietnam, direct flights with shorter layovers, a glass of wine at dinner – this is what makes the difference between a great trip and an extraordinary trip, ” said Mark Feldman, director of Jerusalem Diesenhaus/BTC, AACI’s travel partner.
“We are especially proud of our all-inclusive kosher cruises,” said AACI executive director David London.
“There are not many companies that offer packages that, in effect, allow a traveler to leave his wallet at home. These are the reasons AACI has had over 30 cruises and hundreds of tours, and why so many English-speakers choose to travel with us, both in Israel and throughout the world,” London said.
AACI and Diesenhaus/BTC incorporatesan all-inclusive policy on most tours and cruises. All trips are strictly kosher, Shabbat-observant, and include full-board, with tips and taxes included throughout.
