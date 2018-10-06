Adam Sandler sang Bar Mitzvah Torah blessing with Howard Stern

Actor Adam Sandler.
X
Adam Sandler has a Netflix stand-up special in the works, and Howard Stern saw it, having pointed out that Sandler mentions his bar mitzvah in his routine on a recent episode of his SiriusXM radio show last week.
“Isn’t that the single most weird situation in your whole performance life?” Stern asked Sandler, who was his guest last Wednesday, about the tradition.
“Yes,” Sandler responded.
“People are evaluating you on how well you sing this secret language,” Stern continues, before Sandler interrupts: “That you don’t know what it means.”
Then they both launch into the traditional Torah blessing, on air, more or less in sync with each other.
Stern also explains that he was bar mitzvahed at a synagogue in Roosevelt, Long Island. In the past, Stern has played recordings of his performance that day.
Sandler’s special, which is expected to be released next year, is rumored to include a new song about his bar mitzvah.
