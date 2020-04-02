Schlesinger, who grew up in a secular Jewish home, had been in an unnamed hospital in upstate New York for over a week.

Fountains of Wayne’s most famous song was “Stacy’s Mom,” for which Schlesinger and co-songwriter Chris Collingwood were nominated for two Grammy Awards in 2003. He won a Grammy in 2010 for “A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!”

In addition, Schlesinger garnered a host of Oscar, Tony and Emmy nominations, including an Oscar nod in 1997 for writing an original song in the Tom Hanks film “That Thing You Do”; two Tony nominations for the musical “Cry-Baby” in 2008; and Emmy nominations for songs on “Sesame Street.”

In recent years, he worked on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” the very Jewish musical show that aired for four seasons on the CW. He co-wrote the majority of the show’s music and won an Emmy for the song “Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal,” alongside the show’s creator and star, Rachel Bloom, and Jack Dolgen.

He was most recently at work adapting Sarah Silverman’s memoir, “The Bedwetter,” into a musical. It was set to begin performances off-Broadway on April 25, but that has been delayed due to the pandemic. Schlesinger was also at work adapting “The Nanny” for Broadway, with Bloom.

“Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and [my husband] Gregor’s lives,” she wrote.

Schlesinger is survived by his ex-wife Katherine Michel, a graphic designer, and their two daughters.