After Israeli students badly beaten, Warsaw police arrests two men

Warsaw police arrested on Wednesday two Dutch citizens and are looking for a Palestinian man in relation to a Monday assault on Israeli students that took place in the Polish capital, JTA reported.

The assaults gained public attention in Israel thanks to a social media post the brother of one of the students who was assaulted posted online with the picture of his bleeding brother. The user claimed that the Poles who witnessed the attack did nothing and blamed the Israeli diplomatic mission of not caring enough about the case.

The two brothers, Barak and Yotam Kashpizky, are twins with Yotam being attacked and Barak writing about it online.



Yotam suffers from a broken nose and a broken eye socket, Barak says.

One of the assailants punched Yotam in the face and he lost consciousness. He believes the assailant used a knuckle-duster, given the serious injuries he sustained and the fact that he was knocked unconscious.

The students were leaving a nightclub when the attackers asked them if they are from Israel, when they replied yes the beating began with the attackers screaming ‘f**k Israel’ and ‘Free Gaza.’

The Jewish community of Warsaw expressed sorrow over the incident in an online post as it took place very close to the Nozyk synagogue, which has security.

Hagay Hacohen contributed to this report.

