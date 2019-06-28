After Poway, California designates $15 mil. for religious facilities security

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed new formal budget additions on Thursday, designating $15 million to the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP), three months after one person was killed and a rabbi maimed in a shooting attack in Poway.



The NSGP deals with assisting nonprofits at risk of hate-motivated violence improve their security. The nonprofits include religious congregations, private and nonprofit schools, LGBTQ organizations, and women’s health groups.

Newsom announced these budget additions at the end of April, three days after the Poway synagogue shooting, but only approved and formally added them to the budget at the end of June.“We all must call out hate — against any and all communities — and act to defend those targeted for their religious beliefs, who they love or how they identify,” Newsom said in a statement released after the budget addition announcement. “An attack against any community is an attack against our entire state — who we are and what we stand for.”“With the stark rise in hate-motivated violence, we must do more to secure gathering places to prevent future attacks, and educate people on the dangers of antisemitism and hate of all forms," Senator Ben Allen, Chair of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus said following Newsom's announcement.Allen commented once again after signing the budget additions, saying that “This has been a successful year for the Jewish Caucus and its work improving quality of life in the Jewish community and for all Californians.”“In the wake of increases in acts of antisemitism and bigotry of all forms, destruction caused by the state's wildfires, and the ever-pressing need for health care in our aging Holocaust survivor population and others who have experienced trauma, we asked more of our state leaders than ever before, and they stood with us. We are grateful to Governor Newsom, the legislative leadership, and countless community organizations for supporting our Caucus budget requests,” Allen said.Other than the money transferred to the NSGP, Newsom also added to the budget $6 million designated to expand the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust.

