Al Pacino and Israeli girlfriend together at The Irishman premiere

The rumors that have been flying around Hollywood and Tel Aviv are true — Al Pacino has an Israeli girlfriend, and it’s actress Meital Dohan.





The two stepped out together on the red carpet — their first high-profile public appearance — in Los Angeles on Thursday night for the premiere of The Irishman, a fact-based period crime drama directed by Martin Scorsese from Netflix in which Pacino, 79, plays labor leader Jimmy Hoffa, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances in 1975 and was believed to have been murdered by mobsters. Robert De Niro has the title role in the much anticipated movie, as a mob hitman and World War II veteran. It marks the fourth time that Pacino and De Niro have appeared in the same film. The Irishman was shown at the New York Film Festival and will have a limited run in theaters before streaming on Netflix in late November.Dohan, 39, is a well-known Israeli actress who had a memorable role in the Showtime series, Weeds, playing the dean of admissions at a rabbinical academy who was a tough IDF veteran and was into kinky sex. She had a small role in the hit Israeli comedy, Mossad, that was released earlier this year and was nominated for two Ophir Awards for Best Actress: for her role in the offbeat crime drama/comedy Girafot in 2001 and for playing a Jewish woman who has a passionate affair with a Bedouin in Tahara (aka God’s Sandbox) in 2002. She also has a singing career.Pacino posed for pictures on the red carpet with Dohan and his 18-year-old daughter Olivia, who is half of a set of twins he had with actress Beverly D’Angelo. Neither Pacino nor Dohan has commented on the relationship. Pacino is not particularly friendly toward the press and the relationship between the two has been the subject of some jokes in the media because of their 40-year age difference.Harvey Keitel, one of his co-stars in The Irishman, has been married to Israeli actress/artist Daphna Kastner since 2001. They wed in Jerusalem.Pacino has been linked to many actresses in the past, including Diane Keaton, Jill Clayburgh and Tuesday Weld. Most recently, he was in a relationship with Argentine actress, Lucila Sola, who is the mother of Leonard DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Camila Morrone. Pacino and Sola split up in 2018 and he began dating Dohan. The New York Post quoted a friend of the couple as saying, “‘They’ve been quietly seeing each other for a few months and they seem very happy.”Pacino may have developed a fondness for Israel and Israelis when he worked as an office assistant — what was then called an office boy or a mail boy — at Commentary Magazine, the very pro-Israel magazine about politics, culture and Jewish issues, in the late 1950s. A former editor recalls the maternal women on staff telling Pacino he was very bright and ought to finish high school. He didn’t listen to them and went on to star in The Godfather movies and receive an Oscar for Scent of a Woman. But at least now he seems to have found a nice Jewish girl.

