The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

American Jewish Archives receives $500,000 grant, JFNA collection

Adding the vast JFNA collection to the AJA's 10,000 linear-foot archive will make Cincinnati home to the world's largest catalogued collection of evidence and documents on American Jewish history.

By AARON REICH  
JANUARY 31, 2020 05:34
The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives is seen in Cinncinati, Ohio. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives is seen in Cinncinati, Ohio.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives (AJA) at the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC-JIR) campus in Cincinnati, Ohio, was awarded the National Endowment for the Humanities's (NEH) much-coveted $500,000 grant, its executive director Dr. Gary Zola announced earlier this week.
According to Zola's statement, the grant will allow the AJA to construct a four-story building to house and archive a collection of millions of documents belonging to the Jewish Federations of North America (JNFA).
“We are most grateful to the NEH for this crucial grant award,” Zola said.
In order for the AJA to complete the accession of the monumentally important collection, a new facility has become essential. JFNA selected the AJA to receive its collections, which comprises 8,000 archival boxes, and approximately 6,500 linear feet of documents and related materials.
Zola added that the additional space was crucial, since the sheer size of the JFNA collection means that all available space remaining in the 52,000 square-foot Marcus Repository Building would not be able to hold it all.
According to HUC-JIR president Dr. Andrew Rehfeld, it is difficult to overstate just how significant the JFNA collection is, as is its value in understanding the influence the organization and its predecessors had in shaping the experience and culture of American Jewry.
“Jewish Federations sustained the institutional structures required to build strong Jewish communities – where individuals could live with dignity, meaning and purpose, and where Judaism in all of its variety was part of a life well lived," he explained.
“The model of communal collective responsibility begun in the late 19th century would become the model of the United Way in the United States. These papers tell the story of our people’s confrontation with modernity in North America: from our immigrant roots, to our connection with world Jewry throughout the urgent existential crises of the 20th Century. These priceless records will uncover new insights into the evolution of American Jewish communal life.” 
JFNA's president and CEO Eric D. Fingerhut stated that he was “thrilled at the news that this major NEH matching grant has been given to the American Jewish Archives.
“This award ensures that the archives of the United Jewish Appeal and Council of Jewish Federations, our predecessor organizations, are housed in a setting where they will be properly curated by the expert archivists at the AJA. Upon completion, they will be added to the AJA’s web presence as a major manuscript collection. This will make the entire collection available to scholars, researchers, students and educators throughout the world.”
The AJA currently houses over 10 million pages of documentation, and contains 8,000 linear feet of archives. Adding the vast JFNA collection to the AJA will make Cincinnati home to the world's largest catalogued collection of evidence and documents on American Jewish history.
The grant is merely one of the many grants totaling at $30.9 million given by NEH to 188 humanities projects across the US.
“These new NEH grants will expand access to the country’s wealth of historical, literary and artistic resources by helping archivists and curators care for important heritage collections, and using new media to inspire examination of significant texts and ideas,” said NEH chairman Jon Parrish Peede.
“In keeping with NEH’s A More Perfect Union initiative, these projects will open pathways for students to engage meaningfully with the humanities and focus public attention on the history, culture and political thought of the United States’ first 250 years as a nation.” 
HUC-JIR is the largest Jewish studies seminary in North America, with campuses in Cincinnati, Los Angeles, New York and Jerusalem.
The AJA was founded in 1947 by Dr. Jacob Rader Marcus, a historian famous for his extensive research on the origins and development of American Jewry. Over 70 years after its founding, the AJA continues to preserve the records of Jewish life and learning, serving as one of the most preeminent centers of Jewish historical study.


Tags American Jewry history Hebrew Union College
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting the conversation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi Trump's peace plan is a realistic vision By ODED REVIVI
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
4 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
5 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by